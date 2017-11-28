

A 60-year-old man from Brossard will be in court Friday to face charges following a deadly crash in Ontario.

Two 18-wheelers and three other vehicles collided late Monday on Highway 401 near Prescott.

Two people died at the scene, while four others were very badly hurt and remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Police arrested Jamil Ahmad Qureshi and are recommending charges of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Qureshi is scheduled to appear in court in Brockville on Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police did not say which vehicle Qureshi was driving.

Police have not released the names of any of the victims because they are still trying to notify next of kin.