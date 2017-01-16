

CTV Montreal





A man who allegedly assaulted police officers and a bailiff refused bail Monday, despite a right to a bail hearing.



Karim Jean-Gilles, 34, appeared in Longueuil court Monday for a bail hearing connected to 11 charges he faces stemming from an alleged assault on the officers.



Jean-Gilles allegedly assaulted a bailiff and then the officers Thursday as they tried to issue him a summons to appear in court relating to another incident.



The Brossard man pleaded not guilty and refused to ask for bail Friday. The judge decided anyhow to hold a bail hearing Monday, but Jean-Gilles again said he would remain behind bars.



Jean-Gilles’s pit bull mauled a young girl in 2015.

Vanessa Biron, 8, was attacked in 2015 and suffered severe injuries: her skull was punctured by the dog's fangs and her jaw was crushed.

Vanessa underwent a seven-hour surgery and a long recovery period.

The dog that attacked the girl was euthanized three days later.

Jean-Gilles was arrested at the time, but later released. He did not show up for his court date in November. On Thursday he was being issued a new court order to appear in court February when the altercation occurred.

If convicted, Jean-Gilles could be sentenced to a maximum of fourteen years in prison.



He returns to court Feb. 17.

