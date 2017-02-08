

CTV Montreal





Longueuil police have arrested a 42-year-old day care administrator accused of possessing child pornography.

Police say they arrested Christopher Pattichis on Wednesday morning in a raid on a home on Thierry St. in Brossard.

Pattichis was met by the investigators, detained and appeared later in the afternoon at the Longueuil courthouse. He was charged with possession of child pornography.

Computer equipment was seized at his home.



The accused is a daycare administrator at Les Canaries 2 day care on Rome Blvd. in Brossard. He was primarily responsible for accounting and computer systems.



On the day care's website, Pattichis is named as the day care's founder and administrator.

Two other people with the last name Pattichis also appear as senior members of the management.

Police say Pattichis was never alone with the children at the daycare and was always accompanied by an educator.



At this point in the investigation, no picture of children in the daycare was found in the files searched at the accused's home.



Police investigators also went to the day care centre to ensure that the accused was not in contact with the children.



Investigators have advised the youth protection department and the families ministry to make sure all the children are safe, given the nature of the charges.

The other Les Canaries 2 day care in LaSalle was also under scrutiny last month after it was revealed one of the educators forcefully pushed the heads of children in her care into their desks. She was caught on camera and the incident, which took place in October, led to the woman’s termination of employment.

Police have so far not laid any charges in this case, but police and the families ministry are investigating. Pattichis spoke out at the time, saying he was shocked that this woman in particular acted this way, because she was so soft-spoken and calm.

