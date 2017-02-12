

CTV Montreal





A water main break in NDG has left at least 75 people without running water for more than two days.

The break happened at the corner of Saint Jacques St. and Girouard Ave. on Friday.

Repairs to the water main were halted today over fears the ground in that area was unstable and unsafe for workers.

The water main is located near a retaining wall created for work on the new Turcot interchange, where the old Saint-Jacques overpass was located.

The cause of the break is unknown at this time but one theory is that the vibrations caused by the work may have made the ground unstable.

Borough mayor Russell Copeman says people living in the area shouldn’t worry about stability of their buildings.

“Part of the reason why we proceeded with such prudence is because of the proximity to the Saint Jacques overpass where they are driving piles and excavating,” Copeman said. “We've had engineers on site, they've looked at the area and it poses no danger continuing to live in those buildings and occupy those buildings.”

Affected residents have been given bottled water since Friday. A water reservoir is also at the site for toilet flushing.

Residents can go to the St. Raymond Centre to use the showers from 7am until 10pm.

It’s unclear when workers will be able to continue repairing the water main.