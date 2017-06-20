

CTV Montreal





Water gushing out of a broken pipe overnight Tuesday flooded at least four buildings in Longueuil.

Passersby spotted water coming from a crack in the asphalt on Belcourt St. near Boucher St. broke just before midnight on Monday, and it didn't take long until the street resembled a pond.

City crews worked to turn off water flowing to the area, but it took several hours to do so and by that point water was at least a metre high in the basements of several buildings.

Firefighters ordered the evacuation of four apartment buildings because of the rising water, and crews cut electricity to the area in order to prevent accidental electrocution.

The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter to two families.

City workers will fix the water main on Tuesday, and then repave the street afterward.

Belcourt St. has been closed to motor vehicles until the work is finished.