The STM has added a shuttle service at the Du College metro station after complaints about broken escalators there.

The escalators have been down for at least a week, a situation that’s especially difficult for older transit users.

The STM said two engines in the escalators gave out at roughly the same time, forcing users to go to the next stop or climb the 100 or so stairs from the metro station to street level.

The matter appears to be causing confusion at the metro station as this video reveals:

The repairs to the escalator will take up to two weeks.

In the meantime, users can take a shuttle service from Cote-Vertu metro if they forgo the stairs, though some passengers claim that option has not been made clear by the STM.

Ironically, the main entrance to the metro station is also closed and has been since February – as workers install elevators to make the station more accessible to those with mobility issues.