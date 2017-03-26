

The Canadian Press





Montrealer Lance Stroll didn’t see the checkered flag at the end but his Formula One debut at the Australian Grand Prix offered a glimpse at promising things to come.

The 18-year-old rookie driver was in the thirteenth position when a front-left brake issue forced him out of the race during the forty-second lap.

“For a first Grand Prix, there are many positive things to remember,” he said. “My pace in the race was very good.”

Stroll managed to move up early in the race, passing Kevin Magnussen and Marcus Ericsson at turn three in the first lap. He was forced to make a premature stop during the seventh lap for a tire change.