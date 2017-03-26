Broken brake forces Montrealer Stroll out during F1 debut
Williams driver Lance Stroll of Canada has a tire change during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, Sunday, March 26, 2017. (Brandon Malone/Pool Photo via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 26, 2017 10:52AM EDT
Montrealer Lance Stroll didn’t see the checkered flag at the end but his Formula One debut at the Australian Grand Prix offered a glimpse at promising things to come.
The 18-year-old rookie driver was in the thirteenth position when a front-left brake issue forced him out of the race during the forty-second lap.
“For a first Grand Prix, there are many positive things to remember,” he said. “My pace in the race was very good.”
Stroll managed to move up early in the race, passing Kevin Magnussen and Marcus Ericsson at turn three in the first lap. He was forced to make a premature stop during the seventh lap for a tire change.