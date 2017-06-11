

Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press





Lewis Hamilton cruised to his third Canadian Grand Prix victory in a row and his sixth overall, while Canadian rookie Lance Stroll finished ninth to win his first Formula One points on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Stroll, on the grid for the first time at his hometown race, finished a grand prix for only the third time in seven races this season but achieved his goal of earning his first points at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, where he watched the Canadian Grand Prix as a child. He earned two points.

A first-lap mishap that damaged the two Ferraris made it an easy day for the Mercedes AMG team, with Hamilton taking the chequered flag and teammate Valterri Bottas safely in second place.

Daniel Ricciardo held third place for Red Bull ahead of F1 leader Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari. Force India's Sergio Pewrez and Esteban Ocon were fifth and sixth with Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari seventh.

It was Hamilton's third win in seven races this season and closed the gap in drivers standings with Vettel, who battled back after being dropped to the back early on.

Mishaps at the start put Hamilton and Bottas home free in what had been expected to be a tight race with the Ferraris, who were coming off a one-two finish two weeks ago in Monaco.