

CTV Montreal





Canadiens' forward Brendan Gallagher brought his cheer to the Shriners Hospital Monday afternoon.

Gallagher was there to meet the patients and staff and to launch this month's ‘Skate for Kids’ fundraiser.

The open skate for children, their parents and their friends takes place on Nov. 12 at 1000 de la Gauchetiere, from 1:30 – 5 p.m.

Gallagher says he gets as much out of the visits to the see the patients as the children get out of meeting him.

“These kids have had a tough break in life, but the attitude that they have, the positivity that they have, it's something that I can learn from,” he said.

Hospital patient Alessandro Capone said it was pretty exciting.

I think I probably get a bigger kick out of it. Honestly, it's amazing that we get to meet these people,” he said.

Another patient, Chloe Youwakim, agreed.

“What I also find is amazing is that he's not the only one. There are also other hockey players and just the fact that they're doing this for children who are ill is just amazing,” she said.

Tickets for the ‘Skate for Kids’ event can be purchased on-line or at the door.