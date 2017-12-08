

CTV Montreal





Montreal’s new leadership have taken the first steps to fulfilling a major campaign promise, announcing on Friday plans to suspend controversial legislations regarding dogs enacted by the previous administration.

City councillor Craig Sauve, responsible for the portfolio pertaining to animals, said bylaw 16-060, which concerns pit-bull type animals, will be suspended pending ratification by the Executive Committee at its next meeting on Dec. 20.

In a statement, Sauve said regulations for dangerous dogs, regardless of breed, would stay in place. The City of Montreal will issue a single type of license to dog-owners, no matter what breed.

“We will continue to improve animal control regulations, in order to provide Montreal with the best possible services in this area,” said Sauve.

An overhauled animal regulation bylaw is expected to be presented to city council in 2018.