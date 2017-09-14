Breaking: 6-year-old Louka Fredette has been found safe and sound. The suspect has been arrested, the Surete du Quebec has confirmed.



The suspect was arrested in Ontario by the Ontario Provincial Police.

This is a breaking news update. Our original story follows





The father at the centre of an Amber Alert has driven hundreds of kilometres across western Quebec and eastern Ontario since police began their hunt for an abducted six-year-old boy.

Police have confirmed that Ugo Fredette, 41, spent Thursday night in Rouyn-Noranda and a witness then saw him in in Maniwaki on Friday morning.

At 2:30 pm., police said he was believed to be in a grey 2006 Honda CRV with Quebec licence plate X78 BSL.

Minutes later, police said Fredette had been seen in Napanee, Ontario -- west of Kingston.

Nobody has seen Louka Fredette, the missing six-year-old boy, since Thursday afternoon.

An Amber Alert was issued for Louka at 5:35 p.m. Thursday. He is believed to be with his father, who was seen leaving the family home Thursday afternoon in a white Ford pickup truck.

Police circulated a photo late Thursday evening that they believed was of Ugo and Louka Fredette, taken at 7 p.m. Thursday inside a Wal-Mart in Saint-Eustache, but later admitted they made a mistake, and that the photo was not of the missing father and son.

Fredette is a white male, with short brown hair and brown eyes and is about 5'10" tall. He has worked on several documentary films, including ones that focus on the topic of missing children.

Police have been figuring out Fredette's route, and his plan, as clues are revealed piece by piece.

The first clue was the discovery of Fredette's pickup truck.

Sureté du Quebec Lt. Jason Allard confirmed that Fredette's truck was found at 2 a.m. in a park at the intersection of Route 329 and Rue Principale in Lachute, about 40 kilometres northwest of Saint-Eustache.

Police immediately began searching the woods and fields nearby, but later in the day it became apparent that Fredette was nowhere nearby.

The SQ used helicopters, search dogs, and dive teams in Lachute, but as of Friday afternoon had only turned up a broken cellphone believed to belong to Fredette.

The SQ later learned that they found his pickup truck, Fredette was hours away.

"Fredette slept in Rouyn-Noranda in a motel. We're not able to confirm that Louka was with him," said SQ's Martine Asselin.

A witness then spotted Ugo Fredette in Maniwaki--about 250 km northwest of Lachute--between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Friday, meaning the man had driven more than 1,000 km since leaving his house on Thursday.

However once again, there was no sign of Louka.

Police said that Fredette has used at least two different vehicles, each of which he has abandoned, in his flight.

"We have no clue at this point where they are, what direction they are going, if they have taken another vehicle and they have left towards Ontario or towards Montreal. We are asking the population to continue to look out for them," said Allard.

Veronique Barbe was murdered

Meanwhile police confirmed that Veronique Barbe, 41, was killed in their family home.

Barbe was the mother of Louka, and had three older children from a previous relationship.

The SQ is advising the public not to approach him, but to alert police if seen.

Neighbours told CTV the Fredette-Barbe home on Antoine-Seguin St., which was a family daycare, was often the scene of loud arguments.

One neighbour said he saw the white pick-up truck leaving Thursday afternoon and tried to stop Fredette from driving too fast -- little did he know about the drama that was unfolding.

"I was astonished," said neighbour Luis Quinteros. "I saw the guy speeding around my house and I went out. I tried to tell him to slow down because there’s a park nearby and there were kids around. At the time I didn’t know he was a suspect."

The grandfather of Cedrika Provencher, a nine-year-old girl who went missing from Trois-Rivieres in 2007, knows Ugo Fredette, because he worked on a documentary about Cedrika's disappearance.

Henri Provencher made a public plea to him to return the boy safe and sound.

On Facebook, Provencher wrote:

Message to Ugo, Knowing you, I appeal to your father's heart, do not commit the irreversible, hand over your child to the police without further delay, so that he is safe. Thank you for acting as a responsible father Ugo. Think of your child.

I ask all his contacts to send him this message, hoping that he will receive it. A child has no price. Thank you for sharing and sharing. Please.