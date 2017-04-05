

CTV Montreal





With the replacement for the Champlain Bridge scheduled to open at the end of next year, a $400 million preliminary plan has been announced for what will happen to the old roadway.

The plan outlines steps that would be taken over the course of four years to dismantle the bridge and involves barges, jetties, launchers, modular vehicles and explosives.

“This study gives us one way to go about it but we definitely will be working with the contractors because they have very ingenious methods as well and we will be able to really optimizie the way to remove this bridge from the landscape,” said Glen Carlin, CEO of the federal Crown corporation that oversees the Jacques Cartier and Champlain bridges.

The dynamite would be limited to removing the underwater foundation of the bridge. Those concrete slabs would be surrounded by bubble-making machines to keep marine life away. Holes would be drilled into the slabs and explosives inserted and the remains would be removed by a barge.

The rest of the bridge will be divided into sections and removed, piece by piece.

Bridge authority officials said the minimal use of explosives was a conscious decision made not only to minimize the effect the work had on marine life but also to ensure dust and debris did not become a hazard to those who reside near the bridge and to not risk structural damage to the nearby replacement bridge.

A processing site for the bridge’s dismantled components will be set up near the bridge’s south shore access point. Concrete, asphalt, steel and other materials will be crushed and recycled for use in the area.

Work is scheduled to start at the beginning of 2019.