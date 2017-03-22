BREAKING: AMBER alert issued in Saint-Jerome for boy, 4 and mother, 31
Rachel Esema-Okko, 31, and Joel Munkonkole, 4
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 11:01AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 22, 2017 11:42AM EDT
An AMBER alert has been issued in the Saint-Jerome area.
The Surete du Quebec is looking for a 31-year-old woman named Rachel Esema-Okko and her four-year-old son Joel Munkonkole.
Joel Munkonkole, 4
Rachel Esema-Okko, 31
The mother, who police say is the suspect, is in a 2005 red four-door Pontiac Vibe, licence plate: 270 XLX. This vehicle looks like this:
Police say they may have been spotted Wednesday morning in Kanata, Ontario.
Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.
More to come.
