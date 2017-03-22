

CTV Montreal





An AMBER alert has been issued in the Saint-Jerome area.



The Surete du Quebec is looking for a 31-year-old woman named Rachel Esema-Okko and her four-year-old son Joel Munkonkole.





Joel Munkonkole, 4





Rachel Esema-Okko, 31



The mother, who police say is the suspect, is in a 2005 red four-door Pontiac Vibe, licence plate: 270 XLX. This vehicle looks like this:







Police say they may have been spotted Wednesday morning in Kanata, Ontario.



Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.



More to come.