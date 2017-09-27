

CTV Montreal





The Sûreté du Québec has made an arrest after a teen was struck in a hit and run on Highway 20 in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A 17-year-old boy walking along Highway 20 eastbound in Lachine at 3:15 a.m. was struck by a car whose driver fled the scene.

The teen is in critical but stable condition in hospital.

Longueuil police arrested a 50-year-old man who has been transferred to the Sûreté du Québec.

Police say they discovered the man inside a black SUV in a parking lot on Matte Blvd. near Taschereau Blvd. in Brossard. The car was the make and model they were seeking, and it had visible damage on the windshield.

The suspect is being questioned by investigators and may appear in court Wednesday afternoon on charges of hit and run causing injuries. Accident investigators may add other charges after the scene is fully analyzed.

Police have ruled out drinking and driving as a possible factor.

The eastbound Highway 20 was forced to close between the Dorval Circle and 55th Ave. in Lachine as the SQ investigated, though it was reopened at 8:15 a.m.

It is so far unclear why the boy was walking on the highway in the dark. He was carrying a suitcase with him.