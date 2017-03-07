

CTV Montreal





An NDG restaurant suffered minor damage after a Molotov cocktail was thrown through a window early Tuesday morning.

SPVM officers responding to another call near the Boustan located near the corner of Grand Blvd. and Sherbrooke saw the fire at 1:20 a.m.



“Officers were responding to another call and on their way there on Sherbrooke St., they saw there was a fire inside that restaurant, so from there they stopped,” explain Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The two officers saw two people near the scene. The two, a 39-year-old woman and 28-year-old man, were arrested after questioning.

The two suspects met with investigators later on Tuesday. An SPVM spokesperson said no motive had yet been established.

The restaurant reopened for business on Tuesday afternoon.

Khalida Azzouza, co-owner of the neighbouring restaurant Vegan Rapide, said she wasn't shocked when she heard the news, because her store was the target of a robbery a few years ago, just days after opening.

"They broke in, broke the door and took all the cash. I had some cash inside, unfortunately," she said. "I feel very sad for him, it's horrible."



Local residents said they hope this was a random act of vandalism, rather than the start of something more serious.



“When restaurants start up with new places there are issues, but they serve Halal food,” said Ann Eitzen. “It might not be… it could also be a hate crime.”



When the popular shawarma franchise opened a new restaurant in January, many say they were thrilled and don't want this incident scare to scare them away from the neighbourhood.



“We love new places, new restaurants, ethnic eating is fantastic here so for this to happen it's a disgrace, really,” said resident Corrina Cote.

The suspects are due to appear in court Wednesday.