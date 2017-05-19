Boucherville under boil-water advisory
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, May 19, 2017 7:47AM EDT
Residents of Boucherville are under a boil-water advisory.
They must boil tap water until further notice.
The City of Boucherville announced the measure Thursday after laboratory findings indicated the presence of the E. coli bacteria in a sample taken from the water system.
The measure is in effect throughout the city.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Site of planned memorial to 6,000 Irish Montrealers to be sold to Hydro-Quebec
- SQ recapture naked, handcuffed man who fled Saint-Jerome police station
- Inspectors assessing homes in Pierrefonds as flood dangers persist
- Construction workers will offer flooded residents fair value for work: officials
- Fire breaks out overnight on Hochelaga St