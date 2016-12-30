

The Canadian Press





Eugenie Bouchard will open her 2017 season against American Shelby Rogers in the first round of the Brisbane International tournament.

The tournament kicks off on Jan. 1and ends on Jan. 8.

In two career matches, Bouchard is 0-2 against Rogers. Bouchard, who is ranked forty-sixth in the world, last to the fifty-ninth ranked Rogers 6-0, 2-6, 6-0 in the second round of Montreal’s Rogers Cup in 2014.

On the men’s side, tournament favourite Canadian Milos Raonic will get a pass to the second round, where he will face the winter of a first round match between Sam Querrey and Diego Schwartzman.