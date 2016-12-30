Bouchard to open 2017 season at Brisbane International against Shelby Rogers
Eugenie Bouchard returns the ball to Angelique Kerber during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 11, 2016. (Ettore Ferrari / ANSA via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 9:45PM EST
Eugenie Bouchard will open her 2017 season against American Shelby Rogers in the first round of the Brisbane International tournament.
The tournament kicks off on Jan. 1and ends on Jan. 8.
In two career matches, Bouchard is 0-2 against Rogers. Bouchard, who is ranked forty-sixth in the world, last to the fifty-ninth ranked Rogers 6-0, 2-6, 6-0 in the second round of Montreal’s Rogers Cup in 2014.
On the men’s side, tournament favourite Canadian Milos Raonic will get a pass to the second round, where he will face the winter of a first round match between Sam Querrey and Diego Schwartzman.