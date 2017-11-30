

La Presse Canadienne





‘Bonjour /hi’ might seem like a standard greeting in Montreal shops, but not if the PQ has anything to say about it.

The opposition is tabling a motion at the National Assembly Thursday to require retail workers to greet customers in French only, saying ‘bonjour/hi’ doesn’t reflect the status of French in the province.

PQ MNA Pascal Berube, who is tabling the motion, argues that the bilingual greeting is an irritation, and that even tourists who don’t speak French at least understand the well-known greeting ‘bonjour.’

Berube called it a word that magnificently expresses Quebec conviviality.

He is asking all merchants and employees who are in contact with local and international customers to warmly welcome them with the word ‘bonjour.’

Couillard described the ‘bonjour / hi’ debate on Wednesday as ridiculous, saying the PQ is using the old politics of fear and withdrawal by speaking about French as a threatened language.

PQ leader Jean-François Lisée said he was worried about the "generalization of bilingualism in Montreal and Quebec," following Statistics Canada's release of new census data on language at work.

Although the regular use of French in the workplace has remained stable since 2006, other languages are more widely used.

The preponderance of the French language has decreased by 2.3 percentage points in ten years, with the proportion of workers using it most often dropping from 82 per cent in 2006 to 79.7 per cent in 2016.

The number of bilingual workplaces increased by 2.6 percentage points over the same period – from 4.6 per cent in 2006 to 7.2 per cent in 2016.