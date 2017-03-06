

The Canadian Press





Canadian Formula One fans will see a familiar logo zooming around the track in the upcoming season.

The business jet division of Bombardier will be one of the sponsors for Canadian driver Lance Stroll, who is set to make his debut for the Williams team.

The one-season partnership signed by the aerospace company and the British team will allow Bombardier to have its logo on Stroll’s helmet and be displayed in the team’s garages during the 2017 races.

“This partnership gives Bombardier Business Aircraft a unique opportunity to increase its outreach to a global customer base,” the company said in a statement.

The Formula One season will begin March 26 in Melbourne, Australia. Stroll is set to begin his second winter testing session this week.