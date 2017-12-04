Bombardier to do development work for Airbus
Airbus A320neo at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, on Sept. 25, 2014. (Frederic Lancelot / THE CANADIAN PRESS / AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 4, 2017 8:46AM EST
MONTREAL -- Bombardier Aerostructures and Engineering Services says it has been chosen by Airbus as a supplier on a new engine nacelle program.
The company's operations in Northern Ireland will develop and manufacture a new thrust reverser for the Pratt & Whitney powered A320neo family of aircraft.
Bombardier is already a supplier to Airbus on a number of programs.
The deal follows an agreement earlier this year that saw Airbus acquire a majority stake in Bombardier's C Series jet business.
