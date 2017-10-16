

In the wake of the U.S. government taking action against Bombardier that is intended to stop sales of its planes to American companies, the Quebec aerospace company is reportedly tossing around the idea of selling off two of its lines of airplanes.

In addition to its newest jet, the CSeries, Bombardier has had success selling its CRJ regional jets, and its Q400 turboprops.

Last year Bombardier sold about 120 of both planes as it focussed on drumming up business for the CSeries.

Bombardier's main competitor for the Q400 is a plane made by ATR, owned by Leonardo S.P.A. and Airbus, and the CRJ jet's main competition is from Embraer.

The Quebec company has faced cashflow problems in recent years, prompting Quebec's pension plan to purchase a large stake in the company's train division, while the government also invested in the CSeries.

Quebec's new minister of the economy, Dominque Anglade, said Quebec is open to recouping its investment.

"When there was investment made by the government of Quebec initially in the CSeries we said that we were looking for another partner. We've always said that, it was very open. In anything that we would be looking at any proposal, we would look at the number of employments. Number one is the number of jobs that we have in Quebec, and to make sure that we maintain the environment for the aerospace industry," said Anglade.

"If you look at the numbers in the aerospace industry right now they're pretty good. Actually there are a lot of things happening in the aerospace industry in Quebec and we want to maintain that."

She said, however that Bombardier should not count on getting more cash from government.

"I think we've done enough for the aerospace industry," said Anglade when asked if Bombardier would get more money from government.

The long legal battle ahead is also expected to cut into Bombardier's cash flow, as it was counting on selling 75 CSeries jets to Delta airlines.

Delta has said it wants those jets, and that it won't pay the punitive duties demanded by the U.S. government.

The U.S. Dept. of Commerce has imposed two sets of duties totalling more than 300 percent on Bombardier's CSeries following a challenge from Boeing, an American company which never tried to sell planes to Delta.