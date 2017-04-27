

The Canadian Press





Bombardier is rejecting Boeing's claim in a complaint filed with the U.S. government that it has dumped its new CSeries commercial jet into the United States at below cost.

In a statement, the Montreal-based aircraft manufacturer says it structures its commercial dealings to ensure compliance with the laws and regulations of the countries where it operates.

The Seattle-based rival petitioned the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission for investigations into subsidies and pricing of the CSeries.

It is calling for the Trump administration to issue an order against the sale of the plane in the important American market.

The move comes days after the U.S. imposed preliminary duties of up to 24 per cent on softwood lumber imported from Canada.

Boeing joins Brazil which filed a similar complaint with the World Trade Organization at the urging of rival manufacturer Embraer.