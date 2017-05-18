

The Canadian Press





The next potential Canada-U.S. trade dispute is unfolding today in a Washington, D.C., courtroom.

A U.S. aeronautics powerhouse is at a hearing arguing for duties on Bombardier aircraft.

Boeing says its Canadian-based rival receives subsidies that allow it to sell planes into the U.S. at below-market prices that hurt American competitors.

It has petitioned the U.S. Commerce Department and the U.S. International Trade Commission to investigate subsidies of Bombardier's CSeries aircraft.

Boeing lawyers are arguing before the trade commission that Bombardier's own words prove it was rescued financially by multibillion-dollar assistance from the Quebec government.

Bombardier representatives counter that its planes never competed with Boeing in a sale to Delta airlines which the American firm has complained about.