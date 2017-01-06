

CTV Montreal





The Canadian border crossing at St. Bernard de Lacolle was closed Friday morning because of a bomb threat.

Border services received a threatening phone call at 9 a.m. and immediately went into action.

The RCMP, fire department, and other police officers inspected buildings for several hours, redirecting travellers wishing to enter or leave Canada to the nearby border entry points on Route 276/221, on Highway 11/Route 223, or the Hemmingford crossing.

Around noon truck drivers who were part of the FAST program were allowed to cross the border.

One hour later, authorities gave the all-clear and re-opened the Lacolle border crossing to all travellers.