Bomb threat closes Lacolle border crossing
A car approaches the United States and Canada border crossing in Lacolle, Quebec, south of Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, January 6, 2017 10:24AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 6, 2017 10:55AM EST
The Canadian border crossing at St. Bernard de Lacolle was closed Friday morning because of a bomb threat.
Border services received a threatening phone call at 9 a.m. and immediately went into action.
The RCMP, fire department, and other police officers are inspecting buildings and cannot say when the border crossing will reopen.
Until it reopens, travellers wishing to enter Canada are being directed to the nearby border entry points on Route 276/221, on Highway 11/Route 223, or the Hemmingford crossing.
Contrary to early reports, travellers heading to the United States are not able to enter at the Lacolle crossing.
