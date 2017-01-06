

CTV Montreal





The Canadian border crossing at St. Bernard de Lacolle was closed Friday morning because of a bomb threat.

Border services received a threatening phone call at 9 a.m. and immediately went into action.

The RCMP, fire department, and other police officers are inspecting buildings and cannot say when the border crossing will reopen.

Until it reopens, travellers wishing to enter Canada are being directed to the nearby border entry points on Route 276/221, on Highway 11/Route 223, or the Hemmingford crossing.

Contrary to early reports, travellers heading to the United States are not able to enter at the Lacolle crossing.