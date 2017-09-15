Bomb squad investigating suspicious package in Villeray
Published Friday, September 15, 2017
Last Updated Friday, September 15, 2017 10:01PM EDT
The Montreal police bomb squad is in Villeray Friday night to investigate a suspicious package.
Police responded to a 911 call at 6 p.m. for a package found in an alley near Villeray St. and des Erables Ave., said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.
About 10 residents have been forced from their homes as a precaution as police conduct the operation.
Villeray St. is closed between de Lorimier Ave. and des Ecores St.; des Erables is closed between L.O.-David St. and Tillemont St.