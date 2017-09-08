

CTV Montreal





The boil water notice on the South Shore has been lifted for several regions but is still in place for St. Bruno.

The boil water advisory was triggered on Wednesday when e. coli bacteria was detected in the water supply in Longueuil.

48 hours later, the advisory is still in place for Saint Bruno de Montarville.

Any water coming from taps in that area must be boiled for at least one minute before being used for drinking, brushing teeth or cleaning fruits and vegetables.

The boil water notice for St. Bruno will remain in place until at least Sunday afternoon, when the latest results will be available.