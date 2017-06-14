

CTV Montreal





The body of a two-year-old girl who was swept away in the Sainte-Anne River last month has been found.



Daphnée Lévesque went missing in early May during the spring floods. She and her parents were driving on a flood road in Sainte-Anne-des-Monts near Gaspe when their car was swept into the river and sank.



The girl’s mother managed to swim to safety and was treated in hospital for hypothermia.



The body of her stepfather, 37-year-old Mike Gagnon, was found shortly after, 500 metres from where the car entered the river.



Emergency crews had spend several days searching and then resumed the search recently as floodwaters receded.