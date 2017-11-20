

The body of a young man from Sherbrooke has been located in California.

Felix Desautels-Poirier, 25, was last seen on Tuesday Nov. 7 in Arcata Marsh, about 500 km north of San Francisco.

He was with a group of friends at a party when he fell asleep outside. In the morning Desaultels-Poirier was missing, but all his possessions, including his glasses, were where he had left them.

Family and friends have spent the past two weeks searching for him, with his father flying from Sherbrooke to California to take part.

Desautels-Poirier's body was found by a family member in a swamp in a city park.

Police do not believe any crime took place, and are waiting for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.