Body of kayaker found in Laurentians after she was swept away by current
SQ generic
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 27, 2017 8:59PM EDT
The body of the 56-year-old kayaker who crashed on Saturday on the Riviere du Diable near Lac Superieur in the Laurentians was found late Sunday afternoon.
She was carried away by the current.
A man who was with her in the kayak managed to get out of the water unscathed.
Firefighters and SQ officers searched the waters. A helicopter was also used.
