The Sureté du Quebec has located the body of a 37-year-old man who drowned near Gaspé.

Mike Gagnon and his two-year-old daughter were in a car that was swept away by a river in Sainte Anne des Monts on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the family was trying to drive across a flooded road when the car plunged into the river and sank.

The man's body was found about 500 m from where the car entered the water.

Gagnon's wife, the child's mother, managed to swim to safety, although she was treated in hospital for hypothermia.

Emergency crews spent Sunday evening and all day Monday searching downstream for the car and its occupants, only giving up when it became too dark to see.

The search for the missing girl will resume Tuesday morning.