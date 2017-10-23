

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating the discovery of a body.

Around 2:15 p.m. a pedestrian came across a body lying in an empty lot on Beaudry St. a bit south of Sherbrooke St.

Police said the body appeared to have been lying in the lot for several days, and they could not say if the person was male or female, or give an estimate about their age.

Later in the day investigators discovered clues that led them to believe the death was not natural.