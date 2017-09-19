

CTV Montreal





Police have found a body in a park near the Beauharnois Canal in Salaberry de Valleyfield.

The Sureté du Quebec has not yet confirmed the identity of the deceased, but said it is linked to a search that was taking place in the area.

For several days police have been looking for Serge Schinck, 54, who was last seen on Thursday Sept. 14.

On Sunday officers arrested a man who was driving Schinck's car, and who apparently told Schinck's daughter that the man had left town for several days.

Police have asked anyone with information about Schinck's disappearance, or who spotted a white Jeep Liberty driving around Valleyfield between Thursday and Sunday, to contact them at 1-800-659-4264.