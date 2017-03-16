Body discovered in parked car in Rosemont Petite Patrie
Police say the body of a man in his sixties was found in Rosemont Petite Patrie on Thursday March 16, 2017 (CTV Montreal/Aalia Adam)
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 6:49PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 16, 2017 7:32PM EDT
For the second time this week in Montreal a body has been found in a parked car covered in snow.
The body was discovered on Thursday afternoon at the corner of St. Michel Blvd. and Holt St.
Police said the coroner would perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Earlier in the day the body of an 88-year-old man was found in a parked car in LaSalle.
That man is believed to have suffered a seizure after shovelling snow.
This week hospitals and public health agencies have warned the public of several cases of individuals -- including children -- suffering carbon monoxide poisoning because they were sitting in cars covered in snow with the engine running.
Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless gas that can fill a car when its exhaust pipe is blocked.
