Police in Sorel-Tracy are investigating a death discovered after a fire was extinguished.

The fire began around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday in a pair of boarding houses on Augusta St.

When the flames were out around 5:30 a.m., firefighters discovered the body but could not tell if it was a man or a woman.

It appears that one of the two buildings was vacant.

An autopsy will be performed to identify the person, and to determine how they died.

The cause of the fire is not known.