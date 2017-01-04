

CTV Montreal





The bodies of two men who disappeared on Tuesday afternoon have been located west of Montreal.

The Sûreté du Québec said the men had taken out a small boat onto the St. Lawrence River near Coteau du Lac to look for game.

However they never came home, and around 4 p.m. relatives of the men reported them missing.

Search crews spent the afternoon and evening looking for the men, and Wednesday morning located the canoe.

“The canoe had capsized,” said Ingrid Asselin of the Sûreté du Québec.

The two bodies were found near the canoe.

Both men were wearing life jackets and at this point it is not known how the men died, but authorities suspect hypothermia. An autopsy will be performed.

The men were 27-year-old Anthony Howarth from Verdun and 26-year-old Dany Lamothe-Vachon from Rigaud.

Michel Vaillancourt of the Coteau du Lac fire department said hunting in winter is quite dangerous.

“It's too early in the season to go hunting or fishing on the water,” said Vaillancourt. "Usually what they do is they use a Hydro Quebec dam quite close by, and they use the dam to get to the appropriate place where they like to go. But these two people preferred to use a canoe. Unfortunately that didn't work out.”

During the search police found two people on a small island, but that turned out to be a different pair of hunters who were not in need of assistance.

Other duck hunters in the area said the ice near the dam is quite thick and it's safe to stand on, but that going into the water, with free-floating ice, can be quite risky.

“It’s not a good idea,” said veteran hunter Richard Filion, adding that a canoe is too likely to tip in these weather conditions. “You have to know these waters, otherwise it’s dangerous.”

Although the men were wearing life jackets, hypothermia can set in relatively quickly.

“Cold water at this time of the year is near zero degrees,” said Reynald Hawkins of the Quebec Lifesaving Society. “Less than five degrees and you have an hour, maybe an hour and a half to be saved.”