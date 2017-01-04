The bodies of two men who disappeared on Tuesday afternoon have been located west of Montreal.

The Sureté du Quebec said the men, both in their twenties, had taken out a small boat onto the St. Lawrence River near Coteau du Lac to look for game.

However they never came home, and around 4 p.m. relatives of the men reported them missing.

Search crews spent the afternoon and evening looking for the men, and Wednesday morning located their bodies near a canoe.

At this point it is not known how the men died.

During the search police found another two people who were stranded on a small island. That pair was not hurt.