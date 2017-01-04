Bodies of missing hunters found in Coteau du Lac
The canoe used by two hunters who drowned in the St. Lawrence river in Coteau du Lac (CTV Montreal/Stephane Giroux)
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 9:12AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 4, 2017 11:28AM EST
The bodies of two men who disappeared on Tuesday afternoon have been located west of Montreal.
The Sureté du Quebec said the men, both in their twenties, had taken out a small boat onto the St. Lawrence River near Coteau du Lac to look for game.
However they never came home, and around 4 p.m. relatives of the men reported them missing.
Search crews spent the afternoon and evening looking for the men, and Wednesday morning located their bodies near a canoe.
At this point it is not known how the men died.
During the search police found another two people who were stranded on a small island. That pair was not hurt.
