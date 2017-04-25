

Bob Dylan, Buddy Guy, King Crimson, Feist, Melissa Etheridge, Nora Jones and the O’Jays are just a few of the artists who will make appearances at this summer’s edition of the Montreal International Jazz Festival.

Canadian talent will also be on display, with performances by songwriters Feist and Ron Sexsmith.

Montrealers The Barr Brothers and Men Without Hats will also play concerts during the festival, which will run from June 28 to July 8.

La La Land, the six-time Oscar winning smash hit film about a struggling jazz musician, will get a stage adaptation featuring a live symphony orchestra.

