

The Canadian Press





Embattled Montreal blue collar union president Chantal Racette will finish her mandate after members voted to keep her in place on Thursday.

On Friday, the union announced that 66 per cent of its members had expressed support for Racette, who was first elected in April, 2015. Of the union’s 6,500 members, 914 had moved to participate in the secret ballot under the supervision of seven observers.

Racette’s leadership had been challenged by some of the union’s executives, including vice-president Michel Martin.

In a statement, union members said the vote would ensure Racette finishes her three-year mandate.

Racette had faced allegations she had spied on two executives and had supported a meeting during work hours that was later deemed an illegal walkout.