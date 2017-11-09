

The season's first snowfall is expected overnight Thursday.

Environment Canada is warning that the temperature will drop below freezing overnight and only reach a high of -4 on Friday.

The change in weather is expected to bring rain showers and snow flurries, and a possible accumulation of five centimetres of snow in and around Montreal, including the Laurentians and the Eastern Townships.

The first signs of wet weather could arrive in Montreal at 9 p.m. Thursday.

"As temperatures begin to drop rain showers will change to snow flurries and in between there is the chance that we could see a little bit of freezing precipitation," said CTV Montreal weather specialist Lori Graham.

That thin band of showers and flurries will not last long.

"By the time we get to 1 a.m. we're already expected to see clearing skies around Quebec, but we could see a very intense burst of snow around midnight," said Graham.

Environment Canada has issued weather statements because driving around midnight could be difficult as the wind gusts up to 80 km/h.

Conditions will be worse in northwestern Quebec, with accumulation of 15 to 25 cm of snow possible in Temiscamingue and Abitibi.

The sub zero temperatures will not last as sunny days are expected to bring the temperature up to 5 C by Monday.