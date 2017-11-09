

The season's first snowfall is expected overnight Thursday.

Environment Canada is warning that the temperature will drop below freezing overnight and only reach a high of -4 on Friday. With the wind chill it will feel more like -15 overnight.

The change in weather is expected to bring rain showers and snow flurries, and a possible accumulation of five centimetres of snow in and around Montreal, including the Laurentians and the Eastern Townships.

The first signs of wet weather could arrive in Montreal at 9 p.m. Thursday.

"As temperatures begin to drop rain showers will change to snow flurries and in between there is the chance that we could see a little bit of freezing precipitation," said CTV Montreal weather specialist Lori Graham.

That thin band of showers and flurries will not last long.

"By the time we get to 1 a.m. we're already expected to see clearing skies around Quebec, but we could see a very intense burst of snow around midnight," said Graham.

Environment Canada has issued weather statements because driving around midnight could be difficult as the wind gusts up to 80 km/h.

The city said it's monitoring the situation and will salt streets and sidewalks if necessary before the morning rush hour.

Conditions will be worse in northwestern Quebec, with accumulation of 15 to 25 cm of snow possible in Temiscamingue and Abitibi.

The sub-zero temperatures will not last as sunny days are expected to bring the temperature up to 5 C by Monday.

Garage co-owner Adriano Colafabio of Joe & Ralph Auto and his team have been busy. He said the rush is likely to last until Dec. 15, when winter tires become mandatory.

His best advice now is to wait.

“Everyone is rushing in to get their tires on before the winter and it's putting a lot of pressure on us cause everyone wants their cars ready and they want it yesterday,” he said. “If you have to put your tires on right now and you want immediate service, don’t rush into a shop give it a few days let the dust settle a bit.”

The cold will especially affect the city's homeless community.

“We’re expecting an increase of people coming in, especially as the days get colder and colder,” said Alex Desjardins of the Old Brewery Mission.

“We’re always trying to get them some place to go, even if we’re full so we have a bus that takes them from point A to point B, we always call the other resources in Montreal.”