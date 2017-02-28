

CTV Montreal





A Montreal studio that teaches the art of blacksmithing has learned it won't be evicted by the city.

Non-profit organization Les Forges de Montreal managed to gather more than 6,000 signatures for a petition it presented to the city. It also received over 40 letters of support from all over the world.

For the last 17 years, Les Forges de Montreal has operated out of a130-year-old stone building in a former pumping station at 227 Riverside St. near the Victoria Bridge.

It came under threat last year when the city issued an eviction notice.

The city argued that it hadn't fulfilled a clause in its lease that called for les Forges to invest $1 million into the building by 2008.

Master blacksmith Mathieu Collette said the group invested nearly $500.000 and countless hours of manual work.

Collette said the neighbouring Bonaventure Expressway was about to undergo changes and it wasn't clear if the building would be demolished.

The city has dropped that clause in the lease so Les Forges can stay put.

Collette said he wants to negotiate a long-term partnership with the city and the federal government to ensure this dying art form -- hammering and shaping hard metal in a 1600-degree-Celsius fire --can continue to be preserved.

“Everything I do is for the next generation,” he said. “I want to leave something that disappeared accessible to the next generation, so my plan is to take 21 years to put all the tools on the wall.”

His 21-year goal is to assemble recipes of sorts for making traditional tools so that others will be able to copy the technique.



Les Forges de Montreal is participating in Nuit Blanche on March 4 from 7 to 9pm.