

CTV Montreal





Construction on a new ventilation system for the metro has some business owners on Bishop St. wondering how much longer they can survive.

The work is expected to continue until 2020, leaving restauranteurs like Mesa 14 co-owner Mike Cloghesy pondering whether they’d be better off closing up.

“It’s hurt us tremendously,” said Cloghesy. “We’re down 30 per cent in December, 25 per cent in January to date.”

Cloghesy said most of his customers are from nearby Concordia during the daytime and at night his restaurant used to attract tourists and shoppers. All that has been curtailed by the barrier fencing off the construction zone.

Down the street, Restaurant Ferrari owner Elio Schiavi said business is down 30 per cent and while he hasn’t laid anyone off, employee hours have been cut. He said he doubts the restaurant can survive the three-and-a-half years it will take to finish the construction, though he hopes to attract more people with promotions.

“All that I own is this,” said Schiavi. “I’m broke. I don’t have money.”

In a statement to CTV Montreal, the STM said they are doing what they can to avoid affecting businesses in the area.

“We are aware of the inconvenience this may cause for business owners,” they said. “That is why we met them a few times and have launched a publicity campaign to inform people that the shops remain open during the work.”

That campaign consists of logos of the restaurants posted near the site and a line on the STM’s webpage informing the public the restaurants are still open.