

The Canadian Press





Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee says the recently adopted law that forces people receiving or giving public services to have their face uncovered is not repressive.

Vallee held a news conference in Quebec City this morning to outline how the controversial law will be implemented on a practical basis. The legislation has been widely derided, with critics saying it targets Muslim women. On Tuesday, Vallee apologized repeatedly for confusion over the law, saying she didn't expect the widespread negative reaction.

"I think it is important to clarify the objective of the bill. Over the weekend, we heard all kinds of interpretations given to the bill that are not what the bill is all about," she said. "We considered that this bill is a well-balanced response to the debates that have taken course over the last 10 years in Quebec."

The justice minister said people getting on a bus or using the subway will not have to show their face unless they are using a card with photo ID, such as those using a student or senior citizens' pass.

Once that interaction with the driver or the employee in the ticket booth is finished, the person will be allowed to cover his or her face.

"No one will be chased off the bus," says justice minister @ValleeStephanie, taking questions 1 wk after adoption of #Bill62. #assnat #polqc — Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) October 24, 2017