

CTV Montreal





A Montreal bus driver who protested against the controversial Bill 62 may face disciplinary measures.

In an email, STM spokesperson Amelie Regis confirmed the driver, who covered his face during Friday’s protest against the religious neutrality legislation, would meet with a superior for “inappropriate behaviour.”

“We ask our employees to be apolitical during their working hours,” said Regis.

The move comes as hundreds of Canadians take to social media to protest the new legislation. Many are posting photos of themselves wearing hats, scarves and jackets, pointing out their faces would normally be covered in their winter attire.

#Bill62 - Don't know about you, but looks like a lot of us will be arrested this winter for not showing our faces #WinterInCanada #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/JHYIJoJN3J — Natalie Roth (@natalieroth) October 18, 2017