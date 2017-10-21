Bill 62 protesting bus driver to be disciplined
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, October 21, 2017 2:56PM EDT
A Montreal bus driver who protested against the controversial Bill 62 may face disciplinary measures.
In an email, STM spokesperson Amelie Regis confirmed the driver, who covered his face during Friday’s protest against the religious neutrality legislation, would meet with a superior for “inappropriate behaviour.”
“We ask our employees to be apolitical during their working hours,” said Regis.
The move comes as hundreds of Canadians take to social media to protest the new legislation. Many are posting photos of themselves wearing hats, scarves and jackets, pointing out their faces would normally be covered in their winter attire.
#Bill62 - Don't know about you, but looks like a lot of us will be arrested this winter for not showing our faces #WinterInCanada #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/JHYIJoJN3J— Natalie Roth (@natalieroth) October 18, 2017
I am ashamed, you can do better Canada #Bill62 pic.twitter.com/TfF6u6dHY1— SarahEllenJolicoeur (@JolicoeurEllen) October 21, 2017
I guess I can only visit Quebec in the summer or not at all #bill62 #Quebec #shameonyou #resist #NoHate pic.twitter.com/fXFHceM6qZ— shabnam jessa (@shabnamjessa) October 21, 2017