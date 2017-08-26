Biker gang plans rally south of Quebec City
Members of the Hells Angels ride outside the Hells Angels Nomads compound during the group's Canada Run event in Carlsbad Springs, Ont., near Ottawa, on Saturday, July 23, 2016. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 26, 2017 9:39AM EDT
Police will be keeping a close eye on a St-Lambert-de-Lauzon bar where a biker gang is planning to hold a rally on Saturday night.
The Dark Souls, a gang affiliated with the Hells Angels, are expected to have 150 bikers at the event on Quebec City’s south shore.
The rally is the latest effort by a biker group to increase their visibility. Several weeks ago, members of the Hells Angels were expelled from the Ste-Hyacinthe Agricultural Expo, where they had erected a kiosk.
A Surete du Quebec spokesperson said they will be using Saturday’s event to identify gang members.
St-Lambert-de-Lauzon Mayor Francois Barret said the city was unable to prevent the event from taking place but said he was concerned about any violence.