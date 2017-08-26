

The Canadian Press





Police will be keeping a close eye on a St-Lambert-de-Lauzon bar where a biker gang is planning to hold a rally on Saturday night.

The Dark Souls, a gang affiliated with the Hells Angels, are expected to have 150 bikers at the event on Quebec City’s south shore.

The rally is the latest effort by a biker group to increase their visibility. Several weeks ago, members of the Hells Angels were expelled from the Ste-Hyacinthe Agricultural Expo, where they had erected a kiosk.

A Surete du Quebec spokesperson said they will be using Saturday’s event to identify gang members.

St-Lambert-de-Lauzon Mayor Francois Barret said the city was unable to prevent the event from taking place but said he was concerned about any violence.