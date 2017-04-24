

Construction on the new Turcot Interchange is more than 40 per cent complete, on budget, and on schedule for the end of 2020.

In the years since the project began a major bridge has been torn down, several ramps are gone, and there are detours galore. But the project's director said there is plenty of work to do, some of which will be very noticeable at the end of this year.

Sebastien Marcoux of the KPH Consortium said Monday that 10 of 45 large structures will be finished this year, and drivers will increasingly see wider lanes and more shoulders on the new roads being built.

Marcoux said the next large-scale change that will affect drivers will be in November when the Turcot's configuration is altered.

In other words, lanes will be reduced as demolition begins on the Westbound Ville Marie Expressway. Drivers can expect the number of westbound lanes to eventually drop to two as the project proceeds.

However the number of eastbound lanes coming through the Turcot are going to increase around the same time as work on Route 136 continues. Marcoux said the Highway 20 to Route 136 connection should expand to two lanes later this year.

Managing traffic through the interchange is always difficult, especially with trucks frequently coming and going though the site, but Marcoux said he does not expect traffic to get any worse.

Marcoux added that the new structures rely less on concrete, which failed in the original structure, and have more all-steel supports, chord braces, and pillars.

The Turcot Interchange is expected to be completed in 2020. It will have a planned capacity of 300,000 vehicles per day, which is what it carried before construction began -- although the previous Turcot was never designed for that volume of traffic.

It should include 6.7 km of bicycle paths, but they will not open as the ramps are built. Marcoux said because of dust and debris, they will wait until construction is done before allowing cyclists access.

