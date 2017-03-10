

CTV Montreal





A former vice-president with Alpine Canada testified he flew to France to confront Bertrand Charest about rumours of inappropriate sexual relationships at the former ski coach’s trial for sexual assault on Friday.

Joze Sparovec said he learned of the rumours in 1998 and flew out to meet with Charest and his team. He said three teenagers came forward to confirm they were having affairs with Charest.

When Sparovec confronted Charest, the coach allegedly denied the allegations before confessing.



Sparovec said he told Charest to leave his duties as soon as he learned the former ski coach was having sexual relationships with the teenagers. He said he confronted him in 1998 and suggested he attend therapy.

The former VP said he flew home and met with Alpine Canada’s lawyers who acknowledged that a crime may have been committed but said it was up to the skiers to approach police and file a complaint. The skiers’ parents were notified but Sparovec said many of them hesitated to come forward, worrying about how that would affect their daughters’ careers.

Sparovec said Alpine Canada was contacted by the RCMP later that year and the organization promised to cooperate but never heard from police again.

Charest faces 57 counts related to sexual assault and breach of trust, in relation to 12 alleged victims between the ages of 12 and 19. A ninth alleged victim is expected to take the stand on Friday afternoon.