

Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Patrik Berglund scored three goals as the St. Louis Blues downed the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 to extend their winning run on the road to four games on Saturday night.

David Perron also scored for the Blues (29-22-5), who end a stretch of five straight away games Wednesday in Detroit. St. Louis has won five of its last six games overall. Berglund's hat-trick gives him six goals in his last five games and 17 on the season.

Shea Weber and Max Pacioretty scored for the slumping Canadiens (31-18-8), who are 1-4-1 in their last six.

The Canadiens controlled most of the play and outshot St. Louis 30-22 but lacked finish around the net.

The Blues went ahead 3:49 into the game when Jeff Petry lost his stick and Alex Pietrangelo had an open shot that Berglund got a piece of as it went past Al Montoya, who lost balance and fell in his crease just before the shot was taken. It was the first goal Montoya allowed at the Bell Centre this season in four appearances.

Weber tied it at 16:39 with a blast from the right point that handcuffed Jake Allen.

Perron scored 7:20 into the second frame when he took a drop pass from Jori Lehtera and shot between Montoya's pads.

After a long stretch of play in the St. Louis zone, Nathan Beaulieu's shot went in off Pacioretty at 12:55 for the Canadiens captain's 28th of the season.

Berglund got his second of the game with 25 seconds left in the period on a shot through a screen and added another into an empty net at 18:59 of the third, as Perron left the puck for him to tap in the hat-trick goal.

Tomas Plekanec played his 900th NHL game.

St. Louis centre Paul Stastny saw out with a lower-body injury suffered Thursday in Toronto.

Montreal right winger Brendan Gallagher, out since Jan. 7 with a broken hand, is scheduled to return for a game Sunday night in Boston. Carey Price is expected to start that game.

A moment of silence was held before the game for former Detroit Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch, who died this week.