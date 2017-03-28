

CTV Montreal





On Tuesday night in Montreal hockey fans will learn the limits of brotherly love.

Montreal Canadien Jordie Benn will face Jamie Benn, his younger brother and captain of the Dallas Stars.

The pair played together for several years in Dallas, but Tuesday's match will be the first time the siblings have faced each on the ice.

Jordie, acknowledging that his brother is a better player, joked that they may not actually be on the ice at the same time,

"Probably when he steps on the ice I'll get yelled at to get off. I'll be on the bench watching him play," said Jordie.

Jamie said he's been keeping tabs on his brother since the trade to the Montreal Canadiens in February 2017.

"I'm almost watching every game, it gives me something to do when I'm not playing. I've even found myself following the Canadiens on Twitter now," said Jamie.

"I'm happy for him. He's in a good spot. Obviously Montreal is a top notch organization and they've got a great time over there."

The brothers do keep tabs on each other and call each other "best friends."

But all joking aside, they are proud of each other and their very different styles of play -- with Jordie being the reliable second-tier defender to Jamie's NHL scoring leader.

"I'd say he's probably one of my biggest fans. I think he's pretty proud that I'm here doing my thing now," said Jordie.

Jamie said he's pleased to see his brother doing well - even if it's for another team.

"I got to see his growth in his hockey game and as a person, so it doesn't surprise me," said Jamie.

As for Tuesday's game, who knows what exactly will happen when the puck drops.

"It was a fun roller coaster in Dallas but it's a new adventure here now," said Jordie.

Notes: Al Montoya injured himself in practice, so Carey Price will be the starting goalie.

Zach Fucale has been called up from the ECHL Brampton Beast as a backup.